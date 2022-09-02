Minds (MINDS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $955,809.88

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Minds has a total market cap of $955,809.88 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minds coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085649 BTC.

About Minds

Minds is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

