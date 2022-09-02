Mineral (MNR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Mineral (MNR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Mineral has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $109,127.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,059.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

Mineral Profile

MNR is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

