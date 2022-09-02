Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Declares Dividend of $0.64

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6402 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Mineral Resources stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.