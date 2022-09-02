Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Declares Dividend of $0.64

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6402 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Mineral Resources stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRY)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.