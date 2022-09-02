Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 290,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,970,552 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $5.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
