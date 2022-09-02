Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 290,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,970,552 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 304,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

