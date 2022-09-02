Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDV. Colliers International Group started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

