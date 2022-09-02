Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

GBAR traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 535,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

