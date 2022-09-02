Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,078.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 185,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. 153,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,905. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

