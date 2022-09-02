Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $11,197.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00760227 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

