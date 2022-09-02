MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.196-1.206 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.47.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.7 %

MDB stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.80. 104,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,191. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MongoDB by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

