MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.70. 103,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,191. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.15.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

