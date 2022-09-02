Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 4,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.27.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
