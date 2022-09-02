Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 4,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

