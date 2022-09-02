Moonshot (MSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,585.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

