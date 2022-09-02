Moonshot (MSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,585.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.
About Moonshot
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
Moonshot Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.