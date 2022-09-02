Morgan Stanley Boosts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $28.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.
American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
AAT opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,817,855 shares in the company, valued at $195,399,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 172,071 shares of company stock worth $5,107,003. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $655,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
Featured Stories
