Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

CABA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.