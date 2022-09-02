Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 312,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

