Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

