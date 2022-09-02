Morgan Stanley Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $34.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.12.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,684,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

