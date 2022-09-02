Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00016036 BTC on exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $149,042.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

MCO2 is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

