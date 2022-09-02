Mute (MUTE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Mute (MUTE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Mute has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Mute has a market cap of $9.21 million and $126,286.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

Mute is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

