Mute (MUTE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.06 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Mute coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. Mute has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $130,822.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mute has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

About Mute

MUTE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

