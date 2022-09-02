Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 23,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Naked Wines Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

