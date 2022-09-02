Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $33.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

