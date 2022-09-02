National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.08.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$87.27. 425,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,758. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.02. The firm has a market cap of C$29.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

