National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.08.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$87.27. 425,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,758. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.02. The firm has a market cap of C$29.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Stories
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.