National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

NFG traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 328,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

