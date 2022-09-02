NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON NCC traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.36). 113,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,962. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.73. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.20).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.