nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 1,635,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,732. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 42.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

