nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.17) EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,732. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in nCino by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

