Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.0397

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $210,861.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00156046 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131762 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034717 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,275,490 coins and its circulating supply is 62,763,688 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
