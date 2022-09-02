Needham & Company LLC Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Hold

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

C3.ai Trading Down 19.3 %

NYSE AI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

