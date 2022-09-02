Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,021 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Neogen worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Neogen Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 557,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,762. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.