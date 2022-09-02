Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $715,303.00

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $304,749.54 and approximately $715,303.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.
Nerve Finance Profile
Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars.
