Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 45,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,011. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

