Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NBIX opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 951.27 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

