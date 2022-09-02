Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.11. 102,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,287,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

