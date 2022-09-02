Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.75. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 20,185 shares.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 144.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

