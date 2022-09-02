Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Novonix Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading

