NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 71000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
NV Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
NV Gold Company Profile
NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.
