NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. 1,358,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

