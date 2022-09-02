NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.12. 1,401,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $345.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

