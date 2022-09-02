Octopus Protocol (OPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35,796.44

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35,796.44 and $17,670.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085226 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.