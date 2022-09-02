Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $71,944.00

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002621 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $71,944.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.49 or 0.99860317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00062601 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024328 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.