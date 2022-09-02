OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $6.21

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00031195 BTC on exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00052665 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003334 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000422 BTC.
OG Fan Token Coin Profile
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
