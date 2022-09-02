Oiler (OIL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Oiler has a total market capitalization of $266,820.03 and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Oiler coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028686 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00083296 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040785 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler (CRYPTO:OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

