Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Okta Stock Down 33.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Institutional Trading of Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Okta by 21.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.