Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Okta Stock Down 33.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Okta
Institutional Trading of Okta
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Okta by 21.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.