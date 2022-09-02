Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,920,334 shares.The stock last traded at $62.47 and had previously closed at $60.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Okta by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Okta by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.