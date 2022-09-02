Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.812-1.820 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

OKTA traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $63.86. 450,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

