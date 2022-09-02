Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843 billion to $1.861 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.