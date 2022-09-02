Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843 billion to $1.861 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.