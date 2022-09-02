On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.07

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.07 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 123.80 ($1.50). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55), with a volume of 933,219 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On the Beach Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of £201.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Company Profile

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Simon Cooper purchased 1,530,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989,183.30 ($2,403,556.43).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

