ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

OKE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. 2,502,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,381,000 after buying an additional 451,419 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.