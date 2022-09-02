Ontology Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $210.52 million and $14.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00094551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00031808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00260700 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

